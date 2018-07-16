× Karen Conti | Full Show 7/15/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show, Karen is back from vacation!

Karen starts off the show with her husband Jerry to talk about their recent trip to the Baltic Sea region. In honor of her return from the 2-week trip, Karen plays Baltic Sea Trivia with guests including fun facts about the region. Later, Karen is joined by popular American actor, comedian and Emmy nominated TV writer/producer Vic Cohen! They discuss Vic’s career, life and how he approaches comedy.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

