× How can you wake up every day and be funny?

Popular American actor, comedian, and Emmy nominated TV writer/producer Vic Cohen joins Karen Conti in the studio! Vic has done it all including writing for Joan Rivers and Howie Mandel. Karen and Vic discuss his career in comedy, game shows, his process of comedy writing and much more!

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.