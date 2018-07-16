HOFer Tim Raines: “Sure the chicks dig the long ball, but I think the fans are just as excited by guys running the bases”

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 09: MLB Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Inductee Tim Raines throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the San Francisco Giants on September 9, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowit visit with the Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who helped celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 AL West Champion Sox this weekend at  Guaranteed Rate Field.  They talk about the missed opportunity of excellent Sox teams in ’93 and ’94 losing to Toronto and the strike, respectively, finally getting the call to Cooperstown last year, the changing offensive trends in the game that have taken the emphasis off of stolen bases, and more.