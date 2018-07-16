× HOFer Tim Raines: “Sure the chicks dig the long ball, but I think the fans are just as excited by guys running the bases”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowit visit with the Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who helped celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 AL West Champion Sox this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field. They talk about the missed opportunity of excellent Sox teams in ’93 and ’94 losing to Toronto and the strike, respectively, finally getting the call to Cooperstown last year, the changing offensive trends in the game that have taken the emphasis off of stolen bases, and more.