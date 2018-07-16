Listen: Bill Leff and Mike Toomey Bonus Hour

Fmr. WH Chief of Staff Bill Daley on Trump/Putin summit: “not only embarrassing, it was frightening”

Posted 8:41 PM, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:50AM, July 18, 2018

Former White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes

Former White House Chief of Staff under Barack Obama Bill Daley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to President Trump’s joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

