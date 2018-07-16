Fmr. WH Chief of Staff Bill Daley on Trump/Putin summit: “not only embarrassing, it was frightening”
Former White House Chief of Staff under Barack Obama Bill Daley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to President Trump’s joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
