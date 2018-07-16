× “Elton Jim” transfers 30-year-old Beta and VHS life memories to DVD, and explains how most people who claim they can multi-task can’t even UNI-task!!

In this 113th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano finally found his 30-year-old Beta and VHS tapes that included some special personal events and memories — and he had them transferred them to DVD. He urges everyone to do the same! And Turano applauds Apple and Google for introducing new software to help people with their smartphone addiction. Multi-task? Most can’t UNI-task!!