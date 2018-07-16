× Dane Neal Full Show 7.14.18 | Grilling out, Summer Flicks and Chicago Theatre Now

Dane Neal is in for Amy Guth this Saturday night with a show packed with food, film and more.

Dane checks in with master barbecuers Wayne Mueller and Doug Salt to get their thoughts on the art of perfectly cooked meat.

He also chats with the owner of Mora Asian Fusion during a luau about their unique concept and menu.

Critic Matt Cipolla breaks down the latest summer blockbusters including “Skyscraper” and “Ant-Man & The Wasp”.

Finally, director and fight choreographer Almanya Narula discusses her new magazine covering the Chicago theatre scene, Chicago Theatre Now.