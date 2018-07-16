× Bill and Ana Belaval Full Show 7.16.18

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, WGN TV’s Ana Belaval (or what Bill would like to call her Ana Belavalalalal) is our special guest co-host. Bill is crushed that the final Sears in Chicago is gone and Ana tries to cheer him up. The two also catch up on what’s been going on with their kids, family life, and much more. Then, Bill tells Ana about a story that involves a 71-year-old-man who tied a gun a weather balloon to fake his own death. Plus, Kristen McQueary, Editorial Board Member of the Chicago Tribune, joins us in the studio to talk about the protest march and shooting that happened over the weekend in South Shore neighborhood and updates us on the Aaron Schock’s corruption trial.

