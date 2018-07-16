× Bill and Ana Belaval Bonus Hour 7.16.18

Today on the bonus hour, WGN TV’s Ana Belaval (or what bill would like to call her Ana Belavalalalal) is our special guest co-host. They talk about their love for traveling, their favorite places to visit, and more. They also discuss the story about the CVS manager who called Chicago police on a black woman over a coupon.

