× B2B – Ep. 43 Turner Wathen’s Fortuitous Union

What would you do if your prized stock of Trinidad rum – the inaugural release of your passion project and longshot startup – was accidentally blended with some random whiskey? If you were Turner Wathen, you would bottle it and sell it under the name Fortuitous Union (it helps that it’s delicious). Wathen shares FU with the Barrel to Bottle Crew, plus he talks through the influence his family has had on the whiskey industry over the last two centuries.

