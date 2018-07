× After Hours with Rick Kogan: 40th Anniversary of Zanies, the death of John Dillinger and jazz musician Chris Greene

Tonight on the show Rick talks in-studio with Executive VP Bert Haas to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Zanies, Steve Sato talks about the anniversary events surrounding the death of John Dillinger, and Jazz musician Chris Greene stops by to talk about his music, career and Martyrs’ show on Saturday, July 28th.