WGN Radio Theatre #300: Our Miss Brooks, The Chase & Cavalcade of America

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 14, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Our Miss Brooks: Student Banking.” Starring: Eve Arden; (01-30-49). Next we have: “The Chase: The Most Dangerous Game.” Starring: Inga Adams; (11-30-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “Cavalcade of America: A Walk in the Sun.” Starring: Frank Lovejoy; (08-07-44).

