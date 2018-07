× WGN Nightside | Amy Guth and Robert K. Elder play the mixtape of their lives

On this edition of WGN Nightside, WGN’s Amy Guth and renowned author and journalist Robert K. Elder turn up the volume and go through some big moments in their lives and discover the importance that music plays.

They also ask listeners to jump in and share of their own musical moments that range from their biggest heartbreak to the best times of their lives.