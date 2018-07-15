× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/15/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Cook County Circuit Clerk and Chicago mayoral candidate, Dorothy Brown, as she shares her strong belief that her previous track records with community outreach will help her win the mayoral candidacy. Dorothy also touches on the importance of holding Chicago police officers accountable and having officers go through proper training, the idea of having an elected school board in Chicago, and the existence of the federal probe involving her office.

Next, Rick is joined by UFCW Local 881 Political Director Zach Koutsky to discuss the fair work week proposal. Zach explains what the proposal entails, the continuing evolution into a service based economy and the impact that has on this ordinance, and more.

Then, Rick speaks with State Rep. and the newly named Interim Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Illinois, Christian Mitchell of Chicago. Rick and Christian explore the evolution of the Democratic Party of IL as far as an institution, the million-dollar effort for voter registration, and Christian’s selection into his new position.