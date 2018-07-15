× Sox first-rounder Nick Madrigal: “I’m just excited to get things going”

White Sox IF and the fourth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Nick Madrigal joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as he begins his pro career with the Class A Kannapolis Intimidators. He talks about setting personal goals throughout his baseball career and getting support from his family, the size-related comparisons to Jose Altuve that have popped up, comfort with playing defense around the infield, his method of handling the pressure that goes with being a high draft pick, and more.