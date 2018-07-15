× ‘I’m happy to be able to contribute’ – Remembering Blackhawks goaltender Ray Emery

The Blackhawks announced that former goalie Ray Emery, a member of the 2013 Stanley Cup-winning team, died in Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday. “The Chicago Blackhawks organization was deeply saddened to hear of Ray Emery’s passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The Blackhawks will fondly remember Ray as a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion.”

In 2013, Emery joined WGN SportsNight with David Kaplan, Brian Noonan and Andrea Darlas to talk about a big win against Calgary and his role as the backup to Corey Crawford.

