‘Gone Girl’ Author, Chicago’s Own Gillian Flynn: HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects’, Writing About Interesting, Likable and Unlikeable Women
Chicago author Gillian Flynn, who penned New York Times best selling novels ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Dark Places’, talks to Dave Plier about her newest project, HBO’s “Sharp Objects’, a dark thriller starring Amy Adams, plus the impact of writing interesting and often controversial female villains. You can find more information about the show here.
Have you seen HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects’ or have you read the novel or watched award winning film ‘Gone Girl’?