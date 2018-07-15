× Cook County Circuit Clerk Dorothy Brown on her race for Chicago Mayor

Rick Pearson talks with Cook County Circuit Clerk and Chicago mayoral candidate, Dorothy Brown, as she shares her strong belief that her previous track records with community outreach will help her win the mayoral candidacy. Dorothy also touches on the importance of holding Chicago police officers accountable and having officers go through proper training, the idea of having an elected school board in Chicago, and the existence of the federal probe involving her office.

