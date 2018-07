× Chicago TV Legend Rich Koz: Svengoolie’s Top Sci-Fi/Horror TV Shows by Decade, Appearance with Freddy ‘Boom Boom’ Cannon at The Arcada Theatre

Rich Koz, aka ‘Svengoolie’, joins Dave in studio with Executive Producer Jim Roche to talk about the most impactful sci fi and horror TV series by decade, and preview Sunday’s appearance at The Arcade Theatre with 50’s and 60’s music legend Freddie ‘Boom Boom’ Cannon.

What’s your favorite sci-fi/horror TV series of all time?