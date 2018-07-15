× Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Raiders of the Lost Ark at Ravinia – August 2

Enjoy a night of adventure under the stars at Ravinia with a movie and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, August 2!

“Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark” will play in its entirety on screens on the lawn and in the pavilion. Relive John Williams’s classic score with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra who will perform it live in time with the movie, led by conductor Emil de Cou.

Our very own entertainment critic Dean Richards will lead a pre-concert discussion in front of the big screen.

And while Indiana Jones may dislike snakes, you don’t need to be afraid of them. Experts from Brookfield Zoo will bring some of their snakes to Ravinia’s North Lawn to teach us more about these animals from the reptile kingdom.

Be sure to look for WGN Radio too! We’ll be passing out goodies for attendees stopping by our tent.

Gates open to the public at 5pm and the concert starts at 8pm

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.