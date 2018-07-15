PHOTO: Cock Robin Ice Cream. Courtesy of One-in-a-Million: the Cock Robin and Prince Castles Story. Naperville Community Television, Channel 17. Copyright held by NCTV17.
A Scoop of History: Chicago’s Classic Ice Cream Shops
Dave, producer Curtis and listeners celebrate National Ice Cream Day by looking at Chicago’s most Iconic ice cream parlors (Marie’s Candies, The Freeze, Rainbow Cone, Dairy Queen), their history and those gone but not forgotten (Cock Robin, Lockwood Castle, Buffalo’s Ice Cream Parlor).
What’s your favorite classic Chicago ice cream place?