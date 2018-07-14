× The Political Round Table and Music From Michael McDerrmott | Full Show (July 13th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Chicago musician, Michael McDerrmott joins us on air to play some of his gritty, passionate tunes. See him perform live at Roscoe’s Village BurgerFest on July 14th and check out his new album Out From Under. Then, we welcome on our Political round table of experts: Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy, Eric Elk and Elliott Serrano! Listen in and join in the fun!



Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER