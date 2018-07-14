× POPPY | The Catchy Songstress of the ‘Gram [House Of Blues Nov 14th]

[This interview was recorded before her 2017 performance at Chicago’s Subterranean]

On this episode of Sound Sessions, host Michael Heidemann welcomes the Sugarplum fairy of the web, POPPY to the show. One of the most “interesting” interviews to date, Poppy shares with us her favorite websites, video games and shares her love of Chicago. Catch her November 14th at Chicago’s House Of Blues. Honestly, if you’re enthralled with the birth of the internet music scene…this is one show you won’t want to miss.

Listen to the FULL INTERVIEW with Poppy here [Comment Below]

SUBSCRIBE HERE:

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with Michael?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann