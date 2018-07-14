× OTL #613: Aldermanic impact on affordable housing, Closed Loop Forum, Tacos y Tamales Fest

Mike Stephen talks about the role Chicago Alderman play in affordable housing development with Chicago Area Fair Housing Executive Director Patricia Fron, discusses the sustainable benefit of closed loop economies with Jonathan Pereira of Plant Chicago, and geeks out over tacos and the upcoming Tacos Y Tamales Fest with the fest co-producer Nick Pobutsky. Local music this week courtesy of local synth-pop GOSH!

