Matt Bubala Full Show 7-14-18

In this full show podcast, The Matt Bubala Show debunks life’s mysteries. At 1:30, an oceanographer joins the show to discuss why feet are being washed up on Canada’s shores. Listeners call in and share news of a recent Mexico story linked to Chicago. At 2:30, the crew gets the latest updates on Amelia Earhart with Chris Williamson. Then, during the 4 a.m hour, we find out if Mark Schipper actually ran with bulls in Spain. Throughout the show, Roger, Matt and Jess talk about Hamilton and about Chicago’s last Sears store.