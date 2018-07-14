× Bucket list check: Running of the Bulls

A half mile run was a run for a lifetime for Chicago native Mark Schipper, as he ran with 6 bulls and 6 steers at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain. He joins The Matt Bubala Show to give live updates to the crew and listeners as the festival wraps up this weekend.

Schipper ran with the bulls on Friday the 13th and says it’s as “gnarly and as scary as it looks. It’s an intense experience. The thing I think that surprised me the most about it is how difficult it is to see the bulls in the herd. Part of that is because of the people and part of it’s because of how fast it happens.” He had a game plan going into the run, which he thinks is the smartest and safest option. “There was a lead bull that separated from the pack, he blew by me on the right and clobbered the guy in front of me.” He says if a runner landed in the path of a bull, someone would need to be an expert to avoid getting injured.

Schipper says the festival is intimate in the sense that there is no personal space. One million people could possibly attend for the last day of the festival that wraps up Saturday. He also shares that the event is emotional, because most festival goers only see each other once a year. Since Schipper has attended San Fermin a few times, he has made friends that he will keep in touch with. For photos of his experience, check out his Instagram page or see new photo’s on Matt’s Facebook page.