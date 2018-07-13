× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/13/18: Pokemon Go Round 2, People Quitting Their Jobs, & Best States To Retire In

Second time is the charm, right? Steve Bertrand caught up with Andrea Hanis to talk about one of the biggest summer flubs from last year at the PokemonGo-Fest and organizers are giving it another try this year in Lincoln Park, but will it work? Tom Gimbel then jumped in studio to explain how people aren’t afraid to quit their jobs because of the large amount of job openings , Betty Ng explained how she is focusing all of her work on diversifying the work place through Inspiring Diversity, and Taylor Tepper is helping all those baby boomers retire in the best state.