× The Opening Bell 7/13/18: The Silver Lining To The Tariff Situation

The tariffs are ramping up the tension in various markets across the country, and as a result prices are very low. Steve Grzanich discussed the immediate silver lining with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) and how the silver linings is that new commodity buyers are emerging. Lowri Dowthwaite (Lecturer of Psychological Interventions at University of Central Lancashire) then shared the results from a study showing how funnier people have the potential to be smarter people.