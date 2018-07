× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.13.18: Friday the 13th in Chicago

There is nothing better than a Friday the 13th in Chicago. Chris Messina from Sharp Objects stopped by the studio and Steve Stone talked White Sox baseball. Lou Manfredini provided a deck solution and he congratulated Dave Eanet on his 33rd wedding anniversary. Bo Burnham, Nate Marshall and the cast of Heartbreak Hotel rounded out the rest of the show!