Single, Married, Divorced-Episode: 9 The Path to Happiness?

After reading a Wall Street Journal article the SMD team discusses its findings that more and more people are waiting to get married. Is marriage as we know it becoming outdated? Allison continues down the path of signing up for a dating app and we learn why and how she became divorced. Tom talks about team dating and Erik tells us what he expects his marriage (if it ever happens) to be like.

Poll Question: More 25 to 34-year-olds are unmarried now than a decade ago.

Question 1: Does one cheating incident mean a relationship is over?

App Story: Team app dating.

Question 2: Who do you please at a wedding, your guests or your fiancé?