× Legal expert Rich Lenkov: Will the Mueller report be released by the midterm elections?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, Legal Face Off, Rich Lenkov. Rich discusses Mueller’s latest indictment of 12 Russian military officers for election interference. He also explains whether President Trump has the constitutional authority to pardon himself. They also talk about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the hate crime charges over racist Puerto Rico t-shirt rant, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.