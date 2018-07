× Funnier People Tend To Be Smarter People

If you’re not laughing often, you could be falling behind your peers. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) sat down to discuss the study looking at how various types of humor can lead to higher IQ’s with Lowri Dowthwaite (Lecturer of Psychological Interventions at University of Central Lancashire). The two broke down the different styles of humor and where they fell in the study’s results.