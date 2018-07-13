Designer Brandon Breaux Talks Art, Community and “FieldTrips”

In Episode 24 of the ChiPedia Podcast, Marsha Marsha and Keena Renee talks to Designer Brandon Breaux about his community efforts with his organization FieldTrip, how he got into hip hop and art and how break dancing led to him designing album covers for Chance the Rapper.

Music Producer, Cam Julkes stops by to drop off new tracks for the show and get caught up in the girls cross talk about Chance the Rapper’s proposal and more.

Support Brandon Breaux’s FieldTrip here: https://www.gofundme.com/fieldtrip-chicago

