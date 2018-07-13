× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: A ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is confirmed

Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben joins Bill and Wendy over the phone! Alex breaks down the snubs and surprises of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. He also shares some breaking news about the beloved British television series ‘Downton Abbey.’ They also discuss the ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ season finale, Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who Is America?’, and much more.

