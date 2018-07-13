× DeBrincat looking to build off strong rookie season

by Scott King

Even after a rookie season in which he netted 28 goals, Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat thinks there’s areas where he can grow his game.

“I think I can be a little bit better below the net and also in my own zone,” DeBrincat said. “Back in the offensive zone, I could be more shifty and try to create more offensive chances like that. That’s kind of what I’ve been working on. I think I can do a lot of things better. I’m kind of trying to round out my game.”

The 20-year-old forward is among a group of Blackhawks and other NHL players getting work in at the inaugural season of the Chicago Pro Hockey League Wednesday nights (through August 23rd) at the Hawks’ MB Ice Arena practice facility.

“You can practice all you want, but a game is way different,” DeBrincat said. “This gives you a taste of that and it’s fun. You get into the swing of the game. You love playing hockey and this reminds you of that.”

DeBrincat also logged a decent amount of ice time opposite Patrick Kane representing Team USA in May’s World Championship. Team USA finished with bronze and DeBrincat and Kane finished with some chemistry and rapport that sure would be nice to see more of during the regular season.

“With Kane, playing together there was pretty good for me,” DeBrincat said. “He can get you the puck, so it was a lot of fun. He generated a lot of chances for me.”

