× David Hochberg on with Patti and Andrea

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Do you have any questions regarding finance or your current mortgage? Well, you’re in luck because we have the return of ‘Hollarin’ David Hochberg’ of Pearl Mortgage to help you with all your financial needs.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER