× Chicago mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy, former Supreme Court clerks Scodro & Keller on Kavanaugh, Anurima Bhargava on new Trump affirmative action policies and much more

Mayer Brown Partner Michael Scodro and Keller Lenkner LLC Partner Ashley Keller discuss Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy discusses his campaign to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Former Obama DOJ official Anurima Bhargava discusses Trump’s recent affirmative action directive.

Author Joseph Tartakovsky joins Rich and Tina to discuss his book The Lives of the Constitution: Ten Exceptional Minds that Shaped America’s Supreme Law.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news involving Emmett Till, Stormy Daniels, LeSean McCoy and strange rock band rider requests.