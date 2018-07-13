× Billy Dee Williams to return as Lando Calrissian in Episode IX

Tom Savage from the New Orleans Saints joins us IN THE CANTINA to discuss what it’s like to be an NFL quarterback and huge Star Wars fan. Tom shares his reviews of the latest Star Wars films, predictions, and stories from the locker room. Lando’s Back! Rumors are strong about the return of Billy Dee Williams to Star Wars in Episode IX. Billy Mac is in the studio with us to celebrate this good news and other top stories. We have exclusive audio from ComiCONN’s Star Wars panel hosted by Kevin Liell and featuring General Grievous actor Matthew Wood and the laugh behind Salacious Crumb, Mark Dodson. Kevin asked some questions from the RFR audience…See if he asked yours! Plus, we investigate the voice of Nien Nunb, we listen to audio highlights from recent Mark Hamill and Ron Howard interviews, and we talk about our decision to leave Twitter in the dust.