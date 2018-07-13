× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.13.18: He’s back

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, Bill is (finally) back from his vacation! He tells Wendy all about his trip to New York City. Then, Bill and Wendy discuss the resignation of the Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter. After that, Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com, joins the show to bring us some breaking news about the beloved British television series ‘Downton Abbey.’ And for our last guest, Bill and Wendy speak to resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, ‘Legal Face Off,’ Rich Lenkov!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.