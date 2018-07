× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.13.18: Thinking of a master plan

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy bring up a new segment that they would like to debut on the stream. They also talk about the Chicago Blackhawks trading Marian Hossa’s contract to Coyotes, fear of flying, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.