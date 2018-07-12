× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/12/18:Water Front Home Value Dips, Consulate-General of China, & YouTube Fighting Fake News

Paul Lisnek sat in for Steve Bertrand and kicked things off by looking at the water front real estate across the country from Peter Jeffery to learn about what’s making the sought after locations dip. The Consul General of China HONG Lei then joined the show to provide input on the tariff situation between the US and China, Ian Sherr explained how YouTube is working to fight fake news with $25 million, while Ilyce Glink updated the baby boomers on their debt situation and how their retirement could be getting put off.