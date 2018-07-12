× Wendy and Frank Fontana Full Show 7.12.18

Today’s guests include Vice President of Mortgage PERL Mortgage, David Hochberg and WGN TV’s Dean Richards. Frank Fontana is our guest host for the day. Wendy and Frank talk about their love/hate relationship with Uber, Kylie Jenner, living, and more. Then, David Hochberg stops by to talk about the benefits of a reverse mortgage. After that, Dean Richards joins the show, and he shares his thoughts on this year’s Emmy nominations.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.