Wendy and Frank Fontana Bonus Hour 7.12.18

Wendy and Frank Fontana (in for Bill Leff) jump into the bonus hour feet first! They discuss the now-viral video of an Illinois woman being harassed by a man for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag. They also talk about Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, who resigned from his company’s board after admitting and apologizing for using the N-word. Then, Judy Pielach and Frank chat about America’s obsession with being on a ‘diet.’

