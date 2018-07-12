Wendy and Frank Fontana Bonus Hour 7.12.18

Wendy and Frank Fontana. (WGN Radio)

Wendy and Frank Fontana (in for Bill Leff) jump into the bonus hour feet first! They discuss the now-viral video of an Illinois woman being harassed by a man for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag. They also talk about Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, who resigned from his company’s board after admitting and apologizing for using the N-word. Then, Judy Pielach and Frank chat about America’s obsession with being on a ‘diet.’

