Video: Live from Studio 303: Half Gringa

The tremendous Chicago artist Izzy Olive, aka Half Gringa, joins The Cochran Show to talk about her career, making music in Chicago, her highly regarded 2017 record and her upcoming appearance opening for The Flaming Lips at the Taste of Chicago. Joining Izzy this morning is the amazingly talented musician Lucy Little on the violin.¬†Watch as Half Gringa perform “Wearin’ White” and a new song called “Nineteen Ninety Nothing.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video