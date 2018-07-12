× David Hochberg: Understanding Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit

Wendy and Frank Fontana (in for Bill Leff) are joined in the studio by David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending at Perl Mortgage. They talk about how to enhance your credit, the difference between home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and the advantages and disadvantages of reverse mortgage loans.

David will host a FREE Reverse Mortgage Loan Seminar with Orion Samuelson on July 27th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Del Webb in Huntley, IL. To register for the seminar, click here.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.