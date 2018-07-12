× Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: More Employer Health Programs Focusing on Physical & Mental Health

Every time Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) steps in the studio, there seems to have been a change to the way employees interact with healthcare and benefits. So Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) sat down with the Associated Bank Thought Leader to learn about the shift employers are making to incentivize for healthier employees, allowing the personalization of benefit packages, and what happens to benefits during mergers & acquisitions.