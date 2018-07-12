× The Opening Bell 7/12/18: The Delivery Service Fighting “Porch Pirates”

The health care and benefit system is constantly changing so it can be confusing to keep up. Steve Grzanich sat down with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) to learn how employers are shifting to a much more personalized system. Gary Wlassak (EVP of Operations at EZER) then shared the news of the same-day delivery service expand to Chicago to help consumers close the “last mile” gap.