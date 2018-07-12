× The Mincing Rascals 07.12.18: “Self-made” Kylie Jenner, forest preserve cop, Trump SCOTUS pick, Rauner v. Pritzker

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals start off by defining “self-made”. That’s after a Forbes magazine cover, featuring what they call the “self-made” billionaire, Kylie Jenner. Then, they assess the validity in the resignation of a Cook County cop, after he was seen on video ignoring a woman’s call for help. And they discuss other evidence of assault from minor to significant, also recently caught on video. The Rascals rate President Trump’s pick for Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh. That brings them to the topic of Roe v. Wade. Finally, the Rascals discuss news that Governor Rauner officiated a gay wedding.



Justin recommends “Glow” on Netflix.

Scott – book called The Plantagenets: The Kings Who Made England by Dan Jones.

John recommends reading The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World by Steve Brusatte and watching “Billions.”

Eric recommends Hannah Gadsby: Nanette on Netflix.