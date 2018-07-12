× The Chicago Way – BSB (07/12/18): Viral videos that get overlooked, passing on the Taste of Chicago, and more…

The Chicago Way: Bucolic Suburban Bureau, Episode 3 (7/12/18): John Kass reports from his Bucolic Suburban Bureau tomato garden on a series of viral videos revolving around issues of race and why certain videos don’t get the coverage they deserve. Kasso also looks like what why he’ll pass on The Taste of Chicago.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3525169/3525169_2018-07-12-123409.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here