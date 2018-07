× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.12.18: Emmy nomination predictions and selling your junk

Today’s show has a little bit of everything. ¬†Broken air conditioning, Emmy nomination predictions and we learned that Dave Eanet and John Williams both have a lot of McDonald’s Beanie Babies that aren’t worth anything. ¬†Eric Adelstein breaks down the political add process and Rick Pearson sums up the latest in the Pritzker/Rauner add race.