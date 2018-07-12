FILE - In this June 18, 2014, file photo, two young girls watch a World Cup soccer match on a television from their holding area where hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Ariz. The government hasn't worked out a streamlined way to reunite kids and parents who were separated at the border under a new zero-tolerance policy that requires all immigrants who cross the border illegally to be prosecuted. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
National Immigrant Justice Center Director Lisa Koop: “It’s too little too late” for children separated from their parents
Lisa Koop is the Associate Director of Legal Services of the National Immigrant Justice Center, working with children in Chicago who have been separated from their families upon immigration. She joins John to describe her work reunifying families, and frustrating points in the ongoing process.